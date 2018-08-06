Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Sovereign Delusion of Lust

The Sovereign Delusion of Lust

Pastor and author Paul David Tripp uses the following scenario to describe what's really going on every time a man chooses to lust (or anytime anyone chooses to sin):

A man is walking home from work and lusting after the woman approaching him on the sidewalk. He slows down his walk to get a longer look, and he turns around and watches as she passes. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Porn Is Truly a Global Problem

Porn Is Truly a Global Problem

While it is often stated that 90 percent of the world's pornography can be traced back to San Fernando, California, this material reaches around the globe. Pornography knows no geographical, ...

[ Read More ]
Ancient Greek Myth on the Power of Christ's Beauty

Ancient Greek Myth on the Power of Christ's Beauty

In Greek mythology, the Sirens were gorgeous but dangerous creatures who lived on rocky islands. They were part bird and part human. They've also seen them depicted in art as mermaids: ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Church Of Felons - Film Bundle | Sermon Gear | Preaching Today Media

Church Of Felons - Film Bundle | Sermon Gear

A Powerful, Award-Winning Documentary on addiction and the church, now available as a live screening event bundle to screen in your community! [ Read More ]
Porn Free | RamFaith Films | Preaching Today Media

Porn Free | RamFaith Films

Carl Thomas shares his story of a 20-year porn addiction and how, through God’s grace, he was set free.  Hear the miraculous story of how God took a life of addiction and turned it for good. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top