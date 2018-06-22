Explore

Miami Business Owner Rents Autos for Guns

Rashawn Welch was tired of all the violence in his city, so he used his resources to generate a creative solution. Welch's company, 305 Elite, is offering a free night out in one of his high-end luxury cars to anyone who turns in a gun. Welch says he came up with the idea after he kept noticing many of his clients ...

Artist Transforms Weapons of War

Pedro Reyes, an artist from Mexico City, transforms weapons discarded by the Mexican army for his project called "Disarm." So far he has transformed 6,700 guns that were ...

The Bloodiest Century

The 20th century was the bloodiest in human history. In Humanity: A Moral History of the 20th Century, Jonathan Glover estimates that 86,000,000 people died in wars fought from 1900 ...

Court Of Conflict | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

Marriage has its challenges. You could even say there are days when it feels like a TV drama. In this mini-movie, a couple has their “day in court” to work through their conflicts and frustrations. See what happens when they stop to listen to each other and discover they’re both responsible for the struggles in their relationship. An ideal setup for a message on conflict resolution. Court of Conflict is part of our Love and Marriage bundle, with four mini-movies that are perfect to accompany a message series or retreat on marriage. [ Read More ]
Marriage has its challenges. You could even say there are days when it feels like a TV drama. In this mini-movie, a couple has their "day in court" to work through their conflicts and frustrations. See what happens when they stop to listen to each other and discover they're both responsible for the struggles in their relationship. An ideal setup for a message on conflict resolution. Court of Conflict is part of our Love and Marriage bundle, with four mini-movies that are perfect to accompany a message series or retreat on marriage.

