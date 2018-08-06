Sermon Illustrations
Judge Orders Man to Write 144 Compliments to Ex-Girlfriend
A Hawaii judge ordered a man to write dozens of compliments about his ex-girlfriend. It's all because he violated her protection order.
Darren Young, 30, was sentenced to write 144 nice things about his ex-girlfriend. He reportedly sent her dozens of offensive messages, which ...
