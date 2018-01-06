Friends Make Us Feel Like We Matter

illustration

Average Rating: [see ratings/reviews]

It's no news flash that friends make us happy, but Meliksah Demir, Ph.D., a professor at Northern Arizona University, has drilled down to reveal exactly what about friendship warms our hearts. It turns out that companionship—simply doing things together—is the component of friendship that most makes us happy. And the reason friends make us happy, Demir has concluded, is that they make us feel that we matter.

Eric Barker, "How To Make Friends Easily and Strengthen the Friendships You Have," Barking Up the Wrong Tree blog (November 2013)