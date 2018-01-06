Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Friends Make Us Feel Like We Matter

Eric Barker, "How To Make Friends Easily and Strengthen the Friendships You Have," Barking Up the Wrong Tree blog (November 2013)

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Friends Make Us Feel Like We Matter

It's no news flash that friends make us happy, but Meliksah Demir, Ph.D., a professor at Northern Arizona University, has drilled down to reveal exactly what about friendship warms our hearts. It turns out that companionship—simply doing things together—is the component of friendship that most makes us happy. And the reason friends make us happy, Demir has concluded, is that they make us feel that we matter.

Eric Barker, "How To Make Friends Easily and Strengthen the Friendships You Have," Barking Up the Wrong Tree blog (November 2013)

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Researchers Struggle to Define Friendship

Researchers Struggle to Define Friendship

The New York Times recently featured an article exploring our current confusion about friendship. "Ask people to define friendship—even [experts who research friendship]—and ...

[ Read More ]
Middle-Aged Men Biggest Threat: Loneliness

Middle-Aged Men Biggest Threat: Loneliness

Dr. Richard S. Schwartz, a Cambridge psychiatrist who has studied the problem of loneliness in America, notes that over four decades of studies have shown the devastating consequences ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions | Preaching Today Media

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions

The body of Christ is made up of different members. Similarly, there are many instruments that make up a body of music. We all have a part to play, but when we come together in one accord, the Body of Christ is beautiful. Based on 1 Corinthians 12. [ Read More ]
The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions | Preaching Today Media

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions

The body of Christ is made up of different members. Similarly, there are many instruments that make up a body of music. We all have a part to play, but when we come together in one accord, the Body of Christ is beautiful. Based on 1 Corinthians 12. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top