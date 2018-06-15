Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Four Corners Monument Reveals God's Nature

Four Corners Monument Reveals God's Nature

Located in the southwestern region of the United States is a tourist attraction that draws thousands of visitors every year. It is a six-hour drive from the nearest airport and 33 miles from the nearest town. It claims no majestic rock formations or ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Joshua Harris on the Importance of Our Doctrine of God

I knew a girl who used to think the stars were tiny specks of light just over her head. I'm not kidding. And she wasn't in grade school when she believed this. She was in college. ...

[ Read More ]

Dutch Artist Creates Cell Phone Number for God

In March of 2009, Dutch artist Johan van der Dong decided God needed a telephone number. So, he got him one. A cell phone number to be exact—to show that God was "available anywhere ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Greater | Floodgate Productions | Preaching Today Media

Greater | Floodgate Productions

People walk into church services every week with the weight of the world on their shoulders. Help your people set their hearts toward God by experiencing His greatness. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top