Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Coach John Wooden Learned Gentle Leadership from Dad

Coach John Wooden Learned Gentle Leadership from Dad

Robert Morgan relates a story from the life of John Wooden, one of the most revered coaches in the history of college basketball, who credited much of his success to his dad. He recalled a boyhood occasion when he watched his father deal with a certain situation. His rural Indiana county would pay local farmers to take teams of mules or horses into the gravel pits scattered through ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Resurrecting the Champ": Behave Like Your Child Is Watching

Resurrecting the Champ is based on the true story of up-and-coming sports reporter Eric Kerman (Josh Hartnett). After rescuing a homeless man (Samuel L. Jackson) from a dangerous fight ...

[ Read More ]

NFL Quarterback Kurt Warner's Family Tradition

Kurt Warner, the two-time NFL MVP quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, started a family tradition he calls The Restaurant Game. The night before he heads out for a road game, Kurt ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Emotional Rollercoaster | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

The Emotional Rollercoaster | Skit Guys Studios

Just when you thought it was safe to set your clock back an hour! As these friends debate the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time, you might decide to move to Arizona to avoid springing ahead! [ Read More ]
Fool | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Fool | Freebridge Media

Foolishness is found in many places. It’s found in the inability to listen, uncontrolled anger, lying, arrogance, slander and Godlessness. But wisdom is found in a life centered on Jesus. A life which seeks His glory, His desires and His will. Do you live a wise life…or the life of a fool? [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top