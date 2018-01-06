Explore

A Christian's Body is on Loan from God

A Christian's Body is on Loan from God

To illustrate the truth that the Christian's body is no longer their own, pastor/author Ray Ortlund writes the following:

I try to drive carefully. But when I happen to borrow a friend's car, I drive very carefully. I don't want to damage the property ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

