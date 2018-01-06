A Christian's Body is on Loan from God

Related Sermon Illustrations

Doctor Preaches Stewardship of the Body Dr. Nick Yphantides used to tell his patients, “Do as I say, not as I do.” That’s because he weighed 470 pounds. But then God spoke to him about being a better steward of his body. ... [ Read More ]

Discipline Is the Price of Freedom We have not advanced very far in our spiritual lives if we have not encountered the basic paradox of freedom, to the effect that we are most free when we are bound. But not just any ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions The body of Christ is made up of different members. Similarly, there are many instruments that make up a body of music. We all have a part to play, but when we come together in one accord, the Body of Christ is beautiful. Based on 1 Corinthians 12. [ Read More ]

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions The body of Christ is made up of different members. Similarly, there are many instruments that make up a body of music. We all have a part to play, but when we come together in one accord, the Body of Christ is beautiful. Based on 1 Corinthians 12. [ Read More ]

More videos