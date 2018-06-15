Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Canine Cancer Prognosis Traced to Teddy Bear Romp

Canine Cancer Prognosis Traced to Teddy Bear Romp

The signs weren't good for Maisy, an 8-year-old St. Bernard.

Her owner Jane Dickinson brought Maisy to the Paragon Veterinary Referrals Clinic, where a CT scan revealed several large masses in her stomach and spleen. When it was time for surgery to remove the presumably cancerous mass, surgeon Nick Blackburn was surprised to find ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Scientific Studies on the Consequences of Secrets

Scientific Studies on the Consequences of Secrets

The Bible has a lot to say about confession of sin and confessing our needs to one another. Harboring deep and painful secrets is damaging spiritually, emotionally, and physically. ...

[ Read More ]
Burger King Offers Free Whoppers to People Who Have Been Fired

Burger King Offers Free Whoppers to People Who Have Been Fired

Burger King, the quick service restaurant chain known for its flame broiled hamburgers, launched a PR campaign recently with an interesting premise: publicly admit on LinkedIn that ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Emmanuel | Remedy Media | Preaching Today Media

Emmanuel | Remedy Media

The Son of God chose not to be born in a luxurious palace with the best the Earth had to offer. Instead, we find the creator of our universe humbly entering our world; being born in a manger amongst shepherds and animals. [ Read More ]
Emmanuel | Remedy Media | Preaching Today Media

Emmanuel | Remedy Media

The Son of God chose not to be born in a luxurious palace with the best the Earth had to offer. Instead, we find the creator of our universe humbly entering our world; being born in a manger amongst shepherds and animals. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top