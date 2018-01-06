Sermon Illustrations
Angry Badger Shuts Down Castle Tunnel
A prominent feature in a historical Scottish castle was closed to the public due to the presence of an angry badger.
Craignethan Castle, located near the town of Lesmahagow about 25 miles southeast of Glasgow, posted a notice to visitors that the cellar tunnel of the ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments