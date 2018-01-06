Alabama Teen on Life Support Makes Miraculous Recovery
A thirteen-year-old's recovery from a traumatic brain injury is being hailed as nothing short of a medical miracle.
In early May of 2018, doctors at The University of South Alabama Medical Center were set to terminate life support for young Trenton McKinley, who two months earlier was seriously injured after a small trailer towed by a dune buggy flipped ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
American soldiers who do not survive the conflict in Iraq come back to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Since 1955, the Dover mortuary has been the next-to-last stop for some 60,000 ...
[ Read More
]
When the prayer made in faith is not answered, and the healing for which many have sought does not come, we are not to look for someone to accuse of failure in faith. Rather we are ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Mothers are wonderful, but not by accident. They protect, comfort, guide, discipline, and love in the same way that God cares for each of His children. By His design, we can the beauty of God through the beauty of a mother. This Mother’s Day, celebrate and honor the moms in your congregation. This inspirational Mother’s Day mini-movie will encourage the amazing women in your church.
[ Read More
]
To “stumble upon something” is to find it through no effort of our own. It’s an accident. In reality, that “something” finds us. Jesus says this is very similar to how the kingdom of God operates in this world. We don’t find it. It finds us. This is the image Jesus paints in the parable of the Hidden Treasure. In this video a man is out buying antique music boxes and “stumbles upon” a box of superior value. The box played a crucial role in his childhood and has great sentimental value to him and the man will pay whatever it takes to get it.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments