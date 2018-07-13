Sermon Illustrations
Wild Bobcats Mistaken for Cute Rescue Kittens
A resident of northeast San Antonio found out the hard way that appearances can be misleading.
After rescuing what appeared to be two abandoned kittens, Jane Dinscore, a passionate animal care activist, attempted to bring them home and nurse them back to health. Believing that they ...
