White Powder in Cash Transaction Prompts Emergency Response

White Powder in Cash Transaction Prompts Emergency Response

At a Cenex convenience store, seven people were taken to the hospital as a result of mysterious symptoms experienced by a cashier.

It started when one particular customer went to the counter, and paid for their purchase with cash. The currency in question was laced with a thin layer of white powder, and when the cashier received it, she felt a burning sensation on her hands.

That cashier ...

