What Do 860 Million Words Say About You?

Are We Addicted to Negative Words? Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, author of Words That Hurt, Words That Heal, has lectured throughout this country on the powerful, often negative impact of words. He often asks audiences if ... [ Read More ]

Company Excels at Tearing Products Apart When Apple Inc. set off a frenzy of activity on September 19th with the debut of its iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, workers from Teardown.com lined up at 5 A.M. at stores across Austin to buy ... [ Read More ]

Thats So Mature | Skit Guys Studios What does it take to build a strong relationship with healthy communication? How about a game show! In this mini-movie, a married couple that lacks the skills for good communication are suddenly on a game show where they must learn to talk to each other positively, get their point across, and show that they care through what they say (and how they say it). This is a great way to set up a message on communication. That’s So Mature is part of our Love and Marriage bundle, with four mini-movies that are perfect to accompany a message series or retreat on marriage. [ Read More ]

