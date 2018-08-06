Student Invites Teacher to Harvard Graduation 21 Years Later

illustration

At the end of the school year in 1997, Judith Toensing wrote in one of her sixth grade students' report cards, "It's been a joy to have you in class. Keep up the good work! Invite me to your Harvard graduation!" Twenty-one years later, the student did just that. Kristen Gilmer, 33, kept and treasured the note from her former sixth-grade teacher saying, those powerful lessons encouraged her to study public health. So when Gilmer graduated from Harvard as a doctor of public health in May 2018, she made sure Toensing was there to share the big day with her. "She lit a fire in me," says Gilmer.

