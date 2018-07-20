Sermon Illustrations
The Quiet Work of God's Guidance
In his novel Jayber Crow, the Kentucky farmer and writer Wendell Berry has his character Jayber talk about the quiet work of God's guidance in our lives:
Often I have not known where I was going until I was already there. I have had my share of desires ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments