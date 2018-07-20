The Quiet Work of God's Guidance

Related Sermon Illustrations

Athletes May not Understand Coach's Decisions Editor's Note: Use the following analogy to illustrate how God has a much larger and wiser plan (that we may not understand) for the way he rules the world and guides our lives: Think ... [ Read More ]

A Light Unto My Path As I came home from church one evening, I was struggling to recognize God's guidance for my life. Suddenly, I drove into dense fog and could see nothing. Poking my head out the ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Searching For Truth | twelve:thirty media In a world full of “fake news”, the only place we can find truth is from the Holy Word of God. We can’t trust google to give us direction, we must trust God’s direction. A compelling visual mini-movie based on an age of Google. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or transitional element in your worship services. [ Read More ]

My Dad Is Better Than Yours | Pixel Preacher Dads are awesome. They are superheroes in disguise who have done so much for their families. It’s easy to be a little biased and think that your dad is the greatest….well, because he is! Truth is, every dad is the greatest! What would we do without them? So celebrate dad on Father's Day and make him feel extra awesome. This is a great direction for your church service to celebrate the dads in the room. Have fun with the day and make them feel extra special! [ Read More ]

More videos