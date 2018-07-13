New Insight into the Cultural Benefits of Missions

Related Sermon Illustrations

Deepak Chopra in the U.S. and Christians in Nepal Two recent news stories from the same day (February 3, 2016) offered a strange twist that has implications for world missions. Deepak Chopra, the Hindu holistic health expert and author ... [ Read More ]

The Upside Down Shift in Global Missions The landscape of global missions has undergone massive changes in the past few decades. Here are a few examples of the upside down, global shift in Christianity and missions: Christianity Today reported that 85 percent of the members of Yale University's Campus Crusade for Christ chapter are Asian, whereas "the university's Buddhist meditation meetings are almost exclusively attended by whites." [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Global Countdown | Igniter Media Countdowns are a great way to get your congregation to their seats on time, as well as build excitement as the service nears. Countdowns are a great service starter for "Big Church" as well as your Children's and Youth services. [ Read More ]

Global Countdown | Igniter Media Countdowns are a great way to get your congregation to their seats on time, as well as build excitement as the service nears. Countdowns are a great service starter for "Big Church" as well as your Children's and Youth services. [ Read More ]

More videos