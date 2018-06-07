Explore

Missing Parked Car Found 20 Years Later

WORLD magazine, "Quick Takes" (12-30-17); Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Missing Parked Car Found 20 Years Later

Two decades after forgetting where he parked, a resident of Frankfurt, Germany, has finally found his car right where he left it. The man, now 76-years-old, reported the car missing in 1997 to police when he couldn't find the car after leaving it in a parking lot outside an industrial building. After hearing nothing, the man assumed the car was lost permanently. But a construction crew preparing to demolish the building and lot this year reported the derelict vehicle to police. After checking through old records, police located the two-decade-old report. When the man and his daughter went to recover the car, it wouldn't start.

Possible Preaching Angles: (1) God remembers us; (2) God calls us to remember his goodness and acts of deliverance, especially as we celebrate the Lord's Supper.

