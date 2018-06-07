Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Man Rides Bicycle from India to Russian for World Cup

Man Rides Bicycle from India to Russian for World Cup

Clifin Francis was sitting at home in southern India when a friend asked if he was going to the World Cup. "Of course," he replied. "I might even travel to Russia to watch the extravaganza." That was in August, but he had no idea how he would afford the air tickets from Kerala where he lives. Mr. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

NFL's Tom Brady Driven by Total Commitment

NFL's Tom Brady Driven by Total Commitment

Mark Schlereth played in the NFL for 12 seasons and is a football analyst for Fox Sports. During a panel discussion on Fox's "First Things First", the host asked him: "How remarkable ...

[ Read More ]
NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot

NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot

Any skill, art, or good habit requires more than knowledge. It also requires hours of training and practice. For instance, when Alec Baldwin asked NFL quarterback Andrew Luck what ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

Restore Reflection | Journey Box Media

The pace of our world is consistently speeding up, so the discipline of meditation and reflection is often a difficult one to make a habit. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top