Sermon Illustrations
Man Rides Bicycle from India to Russian for World Cup
Clifin Francis was sitting at home in southern India when a friend asked if he was going to the World Cup. "Of course," he replied. "I might even travel to Russia to watch the extravaganza." That was in August, but he had no idea how he would afford the air tickets from Kerala where he lives. Mr. ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments