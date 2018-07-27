Lonely Man Asks Pornographer for 'You Are Loved' Video

Related Sermon Illustrations

Billionaire Elon Musk's Loneliness According to a recent (2017) article in Rolling Stone magazine, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has it all—except love. Musk is one of the only people in the world who has started ... [ Read More ]

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Mom Defined | Freebridge Media Today, we thank God for our Mom! We celebrate her love, her patience and her caring. We honor her for loving God and loving us. Happy Mother’s Day! [ Read More ]

A Tribute To Mothers | Church Fuel Mothers do so much for their families. If you think about it, their sacrifice, dedication, and love reflects Jesus’ call to christians in Matthew 25 to care for “the least of these”. [ Read More ]

More videos