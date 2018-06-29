Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Is Google a Modern-Day High-Tech God?

Scott Galloway, "Silicon Valley's Tax-Avoiding, Job-Killing, Soul-Sucking Machine," Esquire (March 2018); submitted by Jerry de Luca, Montreal West, Montreal, Canada

bio

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Is Google a Modern-Day High-Tech God?

Esquire magazine recently gave a scathing critique of the unchecked power and influence of the big four: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. Describing the supremacy of Google, the author writes:

As more and more people become alienated from traditional religion, we look to Google as our immediate, all-knowing oracle of answers from trivial to profound. Google is our modern-day god … Think back on every fear, every hope, every desire you've confessed to Google's search box and then ask yourself: Is there any entity you've trusted more with your secrets? Does anybody know you better than Google?

A parody of these beliefs gives 9 evidences that Google is god. It's not as farfetched as one might think.

Google is the closest thing to an omniscient entity
Google is omnipresent.
Google answers prayers (Do a search for all your questions and problems).
Google is potentially immortal.
Google is infinite.
Google remembers all.
Google can "do no evil" (omnibenevolent).

According to Google trends, the term "Google" is searched for more than the terms "God," "Jesus," "Allah," "Buddha," "Christianity," "Islam," "Buddhism," and "Judaism" combined.

Scott Galloway, "Silicon Valley's Tax-Avoiding, Job-Killing, Soul-Sucking Machine," Esquire (March 2018); submitted by Jerry de Luca, Montreal West, Montreal, Canada

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Are We Enslaved to the Internet?

Are We Enslaved to the Internet?

New York Times writer Ross Douthat wrote an article warning people about what he called "the real threat to the human future." What is it? Douthat explains: "the one in your pocket ...

[ Read More ]
We Touch Our Phones at Least 2,617 Times a Day

We Touch Our Phones at Least 2,617 Times a Day

We're obsessed with our phones, a new study has found. A research firm recruited 94 Android device users and installed special software on their smartphones. The tool tracked each ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Only One Worship Intro | Motion Worship | Preaching Today Media

Only One Worship Intro | Motion Worship

This epic worship introduction mini-movie is essentially a song of praise for our awesome God. It features a massive variety of stylish abstract artwork, bold titles declaring God&apos;s attributes and love, all timed to a modern dubstep soundtrack. A powerful way to create energy for any service, sermon or event! [ Read More ]
Un | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Un | Freebridge Media

We serve an unequalled God. A God whose love is unfailing, faithfulness unrelenting and grace unstoppable. He is a God unending and undeniable. “UN” is a biblical look into the character of God, encouraging the viewer to open their Bibles and explore what it has to say about our unshakable God. It’s a great tool for a sermon series, small group or youth ministry. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top