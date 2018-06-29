Is Google a Modern-Day High-Tech God?

illustration

Esquire magazine recently gave a scathing critique of the unchecked power and influence of the big four: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. Describing the supremacy of Google, the author writes:

As more and more people become alienated from traditional religion, we look to Google as our immediate, all-knowing oracle of answers from trivial to profound. Google is our modern-day god … Think back on every fear, every hope, every desire you've confessed to Google's search box and then ask yourself: Is there any entity you've trusted more with your secrets? Does anybody know you better than Google?

A parody of these beliefs gives 9 evidences that Google is god. It's not as farfetched as one might think.

Google is the closest thing to an omniscient entity

Google is omnipresent.

Google answers prayers (Do a search for all your questions and problems).

Google is potentially immortal.

Google is infinite.

Google remembers all.

Google can "do no evil" (omnibenevolent).

According to Google trends, the term "Google" is searched for more than the terms "God," "Jesus," "Allah," "Buddha," "Christianity," "Islam," "Buddhism," and "Judaism" combined.

