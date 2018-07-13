Sermon Illustrations
The Holy Spirit Helps Clean Areas We Overlook
In his recent book, Daniel Rice shares the story of Pastor Matt Chandler who came home one night and found his son in the living room playing a game on his Xbox, instead of cleaning his room. After asking his son to clean his room Chandler said:
After a pause he went to clean his room and start on his other main household chore—vacuuming the house. As I left to start unloading ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments