Focusing on a Common Mission Brings People Together

Making Friends Across the Political Aisle Just how polarized are we as a country? The Pew Research Center revealed last week that Democrats and Republicans don't have many friends of the opposite party.

When the Supremes Socialize In an article having to do with the socializing of Supreme Court justices Justice Scalia shared some of his wisdom: Ruth Bader Ginsburg fondly recalled her closest friend on the court,

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media It's so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it's easy for people to get "lost in the crowd" and never really get connected. That's where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ.

