Feeling Guilty, Man Pays 44-Year-Old Parking Ticket

In Minersville, Pennsylvania a man cleared his conscience by paying a 44-year-old parking ticket. The Minersville Police Department received a letter last week with $5 and a note inside. The return address was "Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, Ca."

Police Chief Michael Combs told local news the note said, "Dear PD, I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave."

The fine for the 1974 parking ticket in the eastern Pennsylvania town was $2. But the person added $3 for interest. The same ticket today would be $20.

Combs says the ticket was for a car with Ohio license plates, but the department did not have the technology to track out-of-state vehicles.

Possible Preaching Angles: (1) Repentance—Is it time for someone to come clean on past or present sins? (2) Forgiveness; Guilt—You don't have to keep your sins from the Lord. He is ready and able to forgive you.

WRBCtv, "Person, 'feeling guilty,' pays 44-year-old parking ticket" (7-5-18); submitted by Kevin Miller, Wheaton, Illinois