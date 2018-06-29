Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Faithful Christian Marriage Models God's Love

Adapted from Christopher Ash,Married for God: Making Your Marriage the Best It Can Be (Crossway, 2016), pages 91-92; submitted by; Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

bio

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Faithful Christian Marriage Models God's Love

Christopher Ash reflects on the testimony of Christian marriages in his recent book:

Some years ago a dispute arose in Britain between Foreign Office and the Treasury. The argument was about which British ambassadors would be provided with a Rolls-Royce for their official duties in a foreign capital. The Treasury unsurprisingly wanted these wonderful cars restricted to a few: perhaps Washington, Moscow, and Paris. The Foreign Office argued for many more based on the following reasoning: most people in a foreign capital have never been to Britain, they said. But when they see this magnificent car gliding through their streets with the United Kingdom flag on the hood, they will say to themselves, "I have not been to Britain. I don't know much about Britain. But if they make cars like that there … then Britain must be a wonderful place."
In a similar way, it is Christ's hope that men and women may say to themselves as they watch a Christian marriage, "I have never seen God, sometimes I wonder, when I look at the world, if God is good, or if there is a God. But if he can make a man and a woman love one another like this; if he can make this husband show costly faithfulness through sickness as well as health; if he can give him resources to love his wife with Christ-like sacrifice; well, then he must be a good God. And if Christ can give this wife grace to submit so beautifully, with such an attractive spirit, then again he must be a good God."

Adapted from Christopher Ash,Married for God: Making Your Marriage the Best It Can Be (Crossway, 2016), pages 91-92; submitted by; Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Marriage Therapist: Couples Need Role Model to Inspire Them

Marriage Therapist: Couples Need Role Model to Inspire Them

A recent This American Life podcast features an interview between Ira Glass, the podcast host, and a marriage therapist named Esther Perel. Ira Glass asks Dr. Perel, "I was wondering ...

[ Read More ]
Husband with Alzheimer's Proposed Again to His Wife of 38 Years

Husband with Alzheimer's Proposed Again to His Wife of 38 Years

Michael Joyce's memory and some of his speech have been snatched by Alzheimer's. The disease is so advanced that he forgot he was married to his wife of 38 years. But he is in love ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Classy New Year Anniversary Still | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Classy New Year Anniversary Still | Playback Media

This abstract still features a gorgeous black background with a large golden ring in the center. The ring is made up of tiny dust particles and snowflakes. Subtle light peaks through the grungy texture underneath the circle. In the center of the circle are the words, “Church Anniversary” in a script font. [ Read More ]
Classy New Year Anniversary Motion | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Classy New Year Anniversary Motion | Playback Media

This abstract motion features a gorgeous black background with a large golden ring in the center. The ring is made up of tiny dust particles and snowflakes. The circle slowly rotates around. Subtle light moves around the grungy texture underneath the circle. In the center of the circle are the words, “Church Anniversary” in a script font. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top