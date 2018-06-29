Faithful Christian Marriage Models God's Love

Related Sermon Illustrations

Marriage Therapist: Couples Need Role Model to Inspire Them A recent This American Life podcast features an interview between Ira Glass, the podcast host, and a marriage therapist named Esther Perel. Ira Glass asks Dr. Perel, "I was wondering ... [ Read More ]

Husband with Alzheimer's Proposed Again to His Wife of 38 Years Michael Joyce's memory and some of his speech have been snatched by Alzheimer's. The disease is so advanced that he forgot he was married to his wife of 38 years. But he is in love ... [ Read More ]

