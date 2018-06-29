Sermon Illustrations
illustration
Faithful Christian Marriage Models God's Love
Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]
Christopher Ash reflects on the testimony of Christian marriages in his recent book:
Some years ago a dispute arose in Britain between Foreign Office and the Treasury. The argument was about which British ambassadors would be provided with a Rolls-Royce for their official duties in a foreign capital. The Treasury unsurprisingly wanted these wonderful cars restricted to a few: perhaps Washington, Moscow, and Paris. The Foreign Office argued for many more based on the following reasoning: most people in a foreign capital have never been to Britain, they said. But when they see this magnificent car gliding through their streets with the United Kingdom flag on the hood, they will say to themselves, "I have not been to Britain. I don't know much about Britain. But if they make cars like that there … then Britain must be a wonderful place."
In a similar way, it is Christ's hope that men and women may say to themselves as they watch a Christian marriage, "I have never seen God, sometimes I wonder, when I look at the world, if God is good, or if there is a God. But if he can make a man and a woman love one another like this; if he can make this husband show costly faithfulness through sickness as well as health; if he can give him resources to love his wife with Christ-like sacrifice; well, then he must be a good God. And if Christ can give this wife grace to submit so beautifully, with such an attractive spirit, then again he must be a good God."
Adapted from Christopher Ash,Married for God: Making Your Marriage the Best It Can Be (Crossway, 2016), pages 91-92; submitted by; Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments
Review and Rate this Article: *