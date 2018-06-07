Evidence of Historicity of the Biblical Flood

Related Sermon Illustrations

Detective Accepts Christ Based on Evidence As a cold-case homicide detective, J. Warner Wallace called himself a hardcore atheist and "evidentialist" because he believed the truth was always tied to the evidence. But at the ... [ Read More ]

Science and Faith Both Offer Valid Explanations Scientist Troy Van Voorhis, Professor of Chemistry at MIT, argues that faith and science both have their place in helping us understand how the universe works. He puts it this way: [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

That's My King! | Igniter Media The late S.M. Lockridge once presented an incredible message, describing our God and who He is. Though God can't be described with just words, this is as close as you can get this side of Heaven. [ Read More ]

Proof Of God's Existence | Lucas Kitchen Debates rage over the existence of God. This video looks at the most powerful evidence that God, not only created the universe, but cares about his creation. Be encouraged by this powerful take on the irrefutable proof. [ Read More ]

More videos