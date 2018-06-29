Chinese Province Forgives Traffic Fines for Online Confession

Related Sermon Illustrations

Research Predicts You're Hiding 13 Secrets A new study has found that the average person is holding onto 13 secrets, five of which they've never told a living soul. And it's not the secret itself that will haunt you—it's ... [ Read More ]

Anonymous Online Confessions Trend Up in Popularity A trend continues to take place in the online world of anonymity. Several websites offer the opportunity to air one's darkest confessions. Visitors put into words the very thing they ... [ Read More ]

Together | Soul Refinery Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no "I" in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God's kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ. [ Read More ]

It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed. [ Read More ]

