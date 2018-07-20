Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

British Defense Minister Interrupted by Siri

British Defense Minister Interrupted by Siri

A British Parliamentarian recently yielded the floor to a most unexpected interloper: his new iPhone. British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson's iPhone his address to the House of Commons regarding Islamic State terrorists. It was triggered by Williamson's mention of the country Syria, which sounds confusingly ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

We Touch Our Phones at Least 2,617 Times a Day

We Touch Our Phones at Least 2,617 Times a Day

We're obsessed with our phones, a new study has found. A research firm recruited 94 Android device users and installed special software on their smartphones. The tool tracked each ...

[ Read More ]
Are We Enslaved to the Internet?

Are We Enslaved to the Internet?

New York Times writer Ross Douthat wrote an article warning people about what he called "the real threat to the human future." What is it? Douthat explains: "the one in your pocket ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Painted Impressions Hillside Dawn | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Painted Impressions Hillside Dawn | Igniter Media

Worship Loops are designed to enhance your worship service. You can easily place this seamlessly-looping motion behind your text to help draw attention to your lyrics and help build your creative displays. Worship Loops work with all major service software. [ Read More ]
Painted Impressions Dawn | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Painted Impressions Dawn | Igniter Media

Worship Loops are designed to enhance your worship service. You can easily place this seamlessly-looping motion behind your text to help draw attention to your lyrics and help build your creative displays. Worship Loops work with all major service software. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top