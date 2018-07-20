British Defense Minister Interrupted by Siri

Related Sermon Illustrations

We Touch Our Phones at Least 2,617 Times a Day We're obsessed with our phones, a new study has found. A research firm recruited 94 Android device users and installed special software on their smartphones. The tool tracked each ... [ Read More ]

Are We Enslaved to the Internet? New York Times writer Ross Douthat wrote an article warning people about what he called "the real threat to the human future." What is it? Douthat explains: "the one in your pocket ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Painted Impressions Hillside Dawn | Igniter Media Worship Loops are designed to enhance your worship service. You can easily place this seamlessly-looping motion behind your text to help draw attention to your lyrics and help build your creative displays. Worship Loops work with all major service software. [ Read More ]

Painted Impressions Dawn | Igniter Media Worship Loops are designed to enhance your worship service. You can easily place this seamlessly-looping motion behind your text to help draw attention to your lyrics and help build your creative displays. Worship Loops work with all major service software. [ Read More ]

More videos