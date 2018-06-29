Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Beautiful Symphony Uses 400 Broken Instruments

Beautiful Symphony Uses 400 Broken Instruments

On December 4, 2017, 400 musicians gathered in the 23rd Street Armory of Philadelphia to perform "Symphony for a Broken Orchestra" by David Lang. The orchestra included amateurs, professionals, and even members of the storied Philadelphia Orchestra. The youngest performer was a nine-year-old cellist; the oldest, an 82-year-old oboist. It might have been the most ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Guitarist Makes 'Frankenstein' from Broken Guitars

Guitarist Makes 'Frankenstein' from Broken Guitars

John Entwistle, former bass guitarist with the rock band The Who, once made a guitar composed from the parts of five broken guitars. He called it "Frankenstein." One day ...

[ Read More ]
Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

There is a Japanese word, kintsukuroi, that means "golden repair." It is the art of restoring broken pottery with gold so the fractures are literally illuminated—a kind of physical ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sacrifice | Motion Worship | Preaching Today Media

Sacrifice | Motion Worship

This powerful short film is designed for Lent &amp; Ash Wednesday, featuring drifting ash and distressed textures. The text describes our broken condition, striving against sin, fear, and insecurity. It points to Christ who spent time fasting in the desert, and suggests that this act of sacrifice can heal us in seasons of struggle. In the end, our brokenness shatters revealing gold, forged by the power of God. [ Read More ]
All The Poor And Powerless Flexx Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters | Preaching Today Media

All The Poor And Powerless Flexx Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters

Featuring the original master recording by All Sons &amp; Daughters from the album Brokenness Aside [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top