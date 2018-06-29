Beautiful Symphony Uses 400 Broken Instruments

Related Sermon Illustrations

Guitarist Makes 'Frankenstein' from Broken Guitars John Entwistle, former bass guitarist with the rock band The Who, once made a guitar composed from the parts of five broken guitars. He called it "Frankenstein." One day ... [ Read More ]

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair' There is a Japanese word, kintsukuroi, that means "golden repair." It is the art of restoring broken pottery with gold so the fractures are literally illuminated—a kind of physical ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sacrifice | Motion Worship This powerful short film is designed for Lent & Ash Wednesday, featuring drifting ash and distressed textures. The text describes our broken condition, striving against sin, fear, and insecurity. It points to Christ who spent time fasting in the desert, and suggests that this act of sacrifice can heal us in seasons of struggle. In the end, our brokenness shatters revealing gold, forged by the power of God. [ Read More ]

More videos