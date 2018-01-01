The Transformative Power of Identity

Kevin Halloran; “The Transformative Power of Identity: A World Series Lesson”; (11/4/16); Submitted by: Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Ky.

It was the seventh inning of Game Seven of the 2016 World Series. The Chicago Cubs were leading 6-3, and hoped bringing in the dominant relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman to get the final outs would seal the victory for the Cubs and break their longtime curse. An Indians double ...