Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Study Links Happiness to Early Holiday Decorating

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: “Scientists Say People Who Put Up Decorations Early Are Happier, So Break Out the Tinsel, Y’all” MSN Lifestyle (11-02-18)

Study Links Happiness to Early Holiday Decorating

They may go overboard with their tidings of comfort and joy, but as it turns out, the early Christmas decorators among us may actually be doing themselves—and the rest of us—good.

Scientists at Temple University and the University of Utah published a study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, and among its findings ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Christmas Any Time

In June I was waiting in a clinic for my doctor's appointment when an older couple arrived. "Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!" the older gentleman greeted the room of people. His ...

[ Read More ]

Lee Strobel Impressed by Impoverished Family's Example

While working as a journalist for the Chicago Tribune, Lee Strobel was assigned to report on the struggles of an impoverished, inner-city family during the weeks leading up to Christmas. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top