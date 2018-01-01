‘Someone Has a Real Problem - Oh, It’s Me!’

Travis Collins, What Does It Mean to Be Welcoming?, (IVP Books, 2018) pgs. 28-29

My friend Barry Thomas and I went camping at Sherando Lake a few summers ago. It had been raining, and more rain was forecast, but we thought we could beat the odds. After we set up our tents I was assigned the duty of gath­ering firewood. Unfortunately, everything was wet because of the rain. I gathered the ...