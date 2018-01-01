Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

‘Someone Has a Real Problem - Oh, It’s Me!’

Travis Collins, What Does It Mean to Be Welcoming?, (IVP Books, 2018) pgs. 28-29

‘Someone Has a Real Problem - Oh, It’s Me!’

My friend Barry Thomas and I went camping at Sherando Lake a few summers ago. It had been raining, and more rain was forecast, but we thought we could beat the odds. After we set up our tents I was assigned the duty of gath­ering firewood. Unfortunately, everything was wet because of the rain. I gathered the ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Most Common Advice Doctors Give-but Don't Take

The Most Common Advice Doctors Give-but Don't Take

Doctors make a lot of recommendations for their patients. But do they incorporate these suggestions into their own lives? An article in The Wall Street Journal had a number of doctors ...

[ Read More ]
Scientists Trace Molecules Left on Phones to Identify Users

Scientists Trace Molecules Left on Phones to Identify Users

It's a well-known fact that mobile phones continue to store more and more of our personal information. What people might not realize, however, is how much information is stored not ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top