Sermon Illustrations
Principal Uses FaceTime to Read to Students on School Bus in Snowstorm
David Finch, Oakland, Oregon; source: CBS Philly, “Principal Reads To Students On FaceTime While School Bus Was Stuck In Traffic During Snowstorm” (11-16-18)
A principal from the Lower Moreland School District took action to keep students calm when their bus was stuck in terrible traffic due to a snowstorm. Dr. Brian Swank, principal at Pine Road Elementary School, told CBS Philly he received a phone call from a parent of a fifth-grader ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments