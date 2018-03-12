Principal Uses FaceTime to Read to Students on School Bus in Snowstorm

David Finch, Oakland, Oregon; source: CBS Philly, “Principal Reads To Students On FaceTime While School Bus Was Stuck In Traffic During Snowstorm” (11-16-18)

A principal from the Lower Moreland School District took action to keep students calm when their bus was stuck in terrible traffic due to a snowstorm. Dr. Brian Swank, principal at Pine Road Elementary School, told CBS Philly he received a phone call from a parent of a fifth-grader ...