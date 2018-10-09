illustration

Catherine Garcia, “NYC library lets job seekers check out interview attire,” The Week (10-11-18); submitted by David Finch, Oakland, Oregon

Average Rating: [see ratings/reviews]

You can check out more than books at the New York Public Library on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Young adult librarian Michelle Lee suggested a new program last August. The library is lending out purses, briefcases, and neckties to people looking for work who might not be able to afford the items necessary for job interviews.

Lee came up with the idea after a girl attending an employment workshop told her she didn't have any nice clothes to wear to an interview. While the program is targeted to young people, anyone with a library card can stop by and borrow a purse or tie. Community members have been dropping off donations in droves. Lee said she wants to see more job seekers use the service. She told The New York Times that "this hopefully gets them started on their career, first job, or first internship."

Possible Preaching Angles: 1) Good Deeds; Poor; Poverty– Christ calls us to help the poor and specifically to share our worldly goods with those in need (James 2:14-16); 2) New Nature; Salvation; Sanctification – The Bible uses new clothing symbolically as God’s gift of the white garments of salvation and cleansing from sin. However, our clothing is not on loan but permanent (Zechariah 3:1-7; Galatians 3:27).