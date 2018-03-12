The Madness of Christmas Toys

Matt Woodley, Editor, PreachingToday.com: source: Heather Wilhelm, “The Madness of Christmas Toys,” Acculturated blog (12-16-15)

In 1983 the Cabbage Patch Kid was the mysterious “it toy,” selling over 100 million to date. Most veterans of the great Cabbage Patch Conflict of ’83 are still confused as to what the fighting was really about.

“They don’t walk, they don’t talk, wet their ...