The Lighthouse That Wrecked More Ships Than it Saved

David Finch, Oakland, Oregon; source: Kaushik, “The Lighthouse That Wrecked More Ships Than it Saved,” AmusingPlanet.Com (10-16-18)

For more than forty years a lighthouse stood on a large peninsula jutting into the Tasman Sea in southern Australia. It stood at a place where it shouldn’t have, luring ignorant ships into the very rocks they were trying to avoid.

The cliffs around Cape St George just south of Jervis Bay were notorious for shipwrecks. So it was decided that a lighthouse was needed for the safe ...