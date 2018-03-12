The King Who Became a Commoner for Love

Soren Kierkegaard, Philosophical Fragments (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2009), Page 21: submitted by Lee Eclov, Vernon Hills, Illinois

There was no question he loved her. He was absolutely bedazzled by her. Surprising, really, because she was plain, maybe even… well, (to someone else perhaps) disappointing. But then, he himself was a poor man who didn’t have even two coins to rub together. He wasn’t especially handsome, either. But he ...