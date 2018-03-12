Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The King Who Became a Commoner for Love

Soren Kierkegaard, Philosophical Fragments (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2009), Page 21: submitted by Lee Eclov, Vernon Hills, Illinois

The King Who Became a Commoner for Love

There was no question he loved her. He was absolutely bedazzled by her. Surprising, really, because she was plain, maybe even… well, (to someone else perhaps) disappointing. But then, he himself was a poor man who didn’t have even two coins to rub together. He wasn’t especially handsome, either. But he ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

50 Least Powerful People in the World

50 Least Powerful People in the World

The website Wall Street 24/7 recently posted their latest list of the "Least Powerful People in the World." The list tracks what they call the top 50 "well-known individuals around ...

[ Read More ]
Man Tries to Live Like a Badger

Man Tries to Live Like a Badger

In his everyday life, Charles Foster is a respected veterinarian, a practicing lawyer, and a teacher at Oxford University in England. But as noted in his book Being a Beast, Foster ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top