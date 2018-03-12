A Hiker near Death in a Snowstorm Saved by a Stranger

David Finch, Oakland, Oregon; source: Antonia Noori Farzan, “A hiker in the Cascades thought she would die in a snowstorm. But a stranger was looking out for her.” The Washington Post (11-2-18)

Nancy Abell tried to get Katharina Groene to turn back. But with 150 miles to go on her solo hike along the Pacific Crest Trail, Groene wanted to see her adventure through. Abell met Groene last month in Washington, after Groene had walked 2,500 miles northward from the Mexican border. It was late in the season, and Abell was concerned because ...