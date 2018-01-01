Sermon Illustrations
'Hallelujah' Chorus Flash Mob Brings Joy to Shoppers
Jill Carattini, “Random Hallelujahs,” RZIM: A Slice of Infinity (12-16-16)
In October of 2012, the Opera Company of Philadelphia brought together over 650 choristers to perform a Random Act of Culture in the heart of a busy Macy’s store in Philadelphia. Accompanied by the largest pipe organ in the world the Opera Company infiltrated the store as shoppers, and burst into a rendition ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments