Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

'Hallelujah' Chorus Flash Mob Brings Joy to Shoppers

Jill Carattini, “Random Hallelujahs,” RZIM: A Slice of Infinity (12-16-16)

'Hallelujah' Chorus Flash Mob Brings Joy to Shoppers

In October of 2012, the Opera Company of Philadelphia brought together over 650 choristers to perform a Random Act of Culture in the heart of a busy Macy’s store in Philadelphia. Accom­panied by the largest pipe organ in the world the Opera Company infiltrated the store as shoppers, and burst into a rendition ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Studies Show Different Responses to Christmas Music

Studies Show Different Responses to Christmas Music

This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV, and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. But recent research has conflicting ...

[ Read More ]

Opera Singers Surprise Mall Shoppers with "Hallelujah Chorus"

On October 30, 2010, more than six hundred Philadelphia-area singers circulated nonchalantly among the Saturday morning shoppers in the large Macy's store in downtown Philadelphia. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top