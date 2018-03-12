Sermon Illustrations
Grad Student Saved by Lyrics from Handel’s Messiah
Mary Ellen Rothrock, “The Lyric that Saved My Life,” Christian Reader, Nov-Dec 1998; submitted: Lee Eclov, Vernon Hills, Illinois
In the 1960s Mary Ellen Rothrock was a grad student in English literature at the University of Wisconsin. In 1998 she wrote in Christian Reader magazine:
Despair seemed to permeate the student body, especially those in the humanities. A fellow graduate student summed it up cynically, "Playwright Samuel Becket is right. Man is just a piece of ...
