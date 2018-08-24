Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Town That Found a Potent Cure for Illness—Community

The Town That Found a Potent Cure for Illness—Community

Frome in Somerset, England has seen a dramatic fall in emergency hospital admissions since it began a new collective project. The source for this medical breakthrough was surprising. It's called community.

After a trial study, the data showed that when isolated people who have health problems are supported by community groups and volunteers, the number of emergency admissions to hospital falls spectacularly. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Research Shows that Loneliness Is Deadly

According to an article in Slate Magazine, "Loneliness has doubled: 40 percent of adults in two recent surveys said they were lonely, up from 20 percent in the 1980s." Increased loneliness ...

[ Read More ]
Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Agape Love | RamFaith Films | Preaching Today Media

Agape Love | RamFaith Films

There are numerous definitions of the word Love. On the streets of brotherly love, Pastor Gary Clark gives God’s definition of Love. Also, checkout the corresponding countdown, motion, and sermon backgrounds. [ Read More ]
Genuine Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Seeds Family Worship | Preaching Today Media

Genuine Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Seeds Family Worship

Relevant, modern, word for word Scripture Song with lyrics taken directly from the Bible. This video features beautiful pictures of believers worshiping God in the world wide church. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top