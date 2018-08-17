Tim Keller on the Nature of Sexual Desires

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Most Powerful Education System Ever Known Todd Gitlin, one of the leading thinkers on media and our lives, recently said this: "The torrent of images, songs, and stories streaming has become our familiar world." This "torrent" ... [ Read More ]

Natural Does Not Always Mean Good Many people justify their participation in a variety of behaviors by calling them "natural." However, the following quote from M. Scott Peck reveals the flaw in those arguments: Calling ... [ Read More ]

Culture Shift | Ryan Emerick Media Your culture is your system of beliefs and assumptions. Culture fuels values and values drive behavior. Jesus doesn’t just want to change your behavior. He wants to shift your culture. A great video for a series on values, teachings of Jesus, etc. [ Read More ]

The Complaininator | Digital Felt Productions Our attitude should be the same as Jesus. Our behavior should be a reflection of His behavior. This video sets up lessons about negative attitudes/behavior, etc. by showing an example of a child who is chronically discontent. [ Read More ]

