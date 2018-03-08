Sermon Illustrations
Persecuted US Pastor in Turkish Prison Glorifies Christ
Since October 2016, American pastor, Andrew Brunson, has been held in Turkey as a political hostage. Pastor Brunson is accused of having links with an organization involved in a failed 2016 coup attempt, as well the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party. But most observers contend that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is keeping him imprisoned for diplomatic leverage.
This past week (July 2018), after optimistic reports that Brunson ...
