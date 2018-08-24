Sermon Illustrations
NTSB Issues Warning for Potentially Unsafe Video Challenge
A song ("In My Feelings") by superstar rapper Drake spawned a video challenge where people record footage of themselves dancing to the song. But some people have taken the challenge too far. Some fans have recorded themselves jumping out of the driver seat of their cars, dancing on the road while the car slowly rolls along. (Hip-hop circles used to call this "ghost riding the whip.") The National ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments