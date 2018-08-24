Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Midwestern Eatery Chain Faces Backlash Over Trademark

Midwestern Eatery Chain Faces Backlash Over Trademark

The owners of Chicago-based eatery Aloha Poke were simply trying to enforce the trademark of their business when their legal representatives contacted several competing restaurants with similar names. What they didn't see coming was the power of culture and heritage to bind people together in opposition to a common enemy.

Attorneys for Aloha Poke, which has multiple locations in several states, sent cease-and-desist ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Children Prefer Food Covered in McDonald's Wrapper

Children Prefer Food Covered in McDonald's Wrapper

In a study included in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine children were shown to overwhelmingly prefer the taste of food that comes in McDonald's wrappers. The study ...

[ Read More ]
Young Girl Uses Sleeping Mother's Thumbprint for Christmas Shopping Spree

Young Girl Uses Sleeping Mother's Thumbprint for Christmas Shopping Spree

Advances in mobile technology have drastically improved security on the smartphones most people carry these days. In fact, it seems that a majority of devices now have fingerprint ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sundown Maize | Vision 111 | Preaching Today Media

Sundown Maize | Vision 111

Colorful and dramatic seamlessly looping background motion features a cornfield swaying in the wind and silhouetted by a brilliant sunset sky with dark clouds. [ Read More ]
Football Loop | Vision 111 | Preaching Today Media

Football Loop | Vision 111

60 second loop features a football field as though viewed from a traveling camera suspended above. Darkened, text-friendly space is provided to the right of the gridiron. Great for advertising your Super Bowl party! Choose SD or HD widescreen when ordering. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top