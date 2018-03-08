Media Exposes Children to 15,330 Violent Acts a Year

Related Sermon Illustrations

Kindergartners Identify Common Brand Logos Christian author and speaker Skye Jethani wrote about his kindergarten-aged daughter's homework assignment: Help your child identify as many logos as possible. Jethani said that without ... [ Read More ]

Film Critic Can no Longer Tolerate Violent Films In the 1990s Rod Dreher was working as a professional film critic who reviewed numerous films with graphic violence. But just before the birth of his first child, he went from watching ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Fool | Freebridge Media Foolishness is found in many places. It’s found in the inability to listen, uncontrolled anger, lying, arrogance, slander and Godlessness. But wisdom is found in a life centered on Jesus. A life which seeks His glory, His desires and His will. Do you live a wise life…or the life of a fool? [ Read More ]

The Emotional Rollercoaster | Skit Guys Studios Just when you thought it was safe to set your clock back an hour! As these friends debate the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time, you might decide to move to Arizona to avoid springing ahead! [ Read More ]

More videos