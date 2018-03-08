Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Man Kills Snake; Snake Tries to Kill Him Back

Vanessa Romo, "Man Kills Snake; Snake Tries To Kill Him Back," NPR (6-7-18); submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]

Man Kills Snake; Snake Tries to Kill Him Back

The story has a semi-biblical tone: A man and woman together in a garden come across a serpent. The serpent awakens them to their own mortality and their lives are changed forever.But that's where the similarities end, because in this story, the man grabbed a shovel to decapitate the snake—a 4-foot-long Western diamondback rattlesnake—after it spooked his wife. And when he went to pick up the severed head, it sank its fangs into his flesh and released a near deadly dose of venom.

About two miles into the drive to the hospital her husband began having seizures, lost his vision and, unknown to them, began bleeding internally. So she met up with an ambulance and then a helicopter, which flew the 40-year-old to the hospital as his organs were already shutting down.

"A severed viper head certainly can deliver a dangerous bite, as can the unsecured head of a recently 'killed' snake," Harry Greene, a biology professor at Cornell University, told NPR.Greene suspects he was injected with a powerful dose of venom. Living snakes typically strike quickly and rear back from whatever threat they perceive, but because the one in this instance was dead, it most likely latched on until someone forcibly removed it.

Possible Preaching Angles: Temptation—dangers of; Satan—He is like a snake with a severed head. The cross has stripped him of life but he still has limited power to hurt and destroy.

Vanessa Romo, "Man Kills Snake; Snake Tries To Kill Him Back," NPR (6-7-18); submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Sin Looks Pleasant at First

We are too apt to forget that temptation to sin will rarely present itself to us in its true colors, saying, "I am your deadly enemy, and I want to ruin you forever in hell." Oh no! ...

[ Read More ]

The True Power of Temptation

The power of temptation is not in its appeal to our baser instincts; if that were the case, it would be natural to be repulsed by it. The power of temptation is in its appeal to our ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Paul's Letters The Armor Of God | Alex Lyons | Preaching Today Media

Paul's Letters The Armor Of God | Alex Lyons

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God,so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. [ Read More ]
Traps Of The Devil | Church Fuel | Preaching Today Media

Traps Of The Devil | Church Fuel

A humorous bit of insight about the traps in which we often find ourselves. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top