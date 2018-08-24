Korean Church Rescues Abandoned Children
The documentary film, The Drop Box, tells the remarkable story of Lee Jong-Rak, pastor of Jusarang (God's Love) Community Church in Seoul, South Korea. Worldwide, millions of children are abandoned at birth. But in South Korea, because of a strict social code, the problem is especially acute—and it's growing.
Unwanted children are often left to die in an alley or street corner or dumped in a trash bin. But occasionally they're left on someone's doorstep. When some of those unwanted newborns started being ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
University professor Dr. Chris Gabbard used to believe that some human beings should be allowed or even encouraged to die. In his own words, Gabbard "grew up prizing intellectual aptitude ...
[ Read More
]
The Big Kahuna follows three sales representatives of a lubricant company as they attend a business conference in Wichita, Kansas. These salesmen prepare to host a reception in the ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
This spoken word video takes a powerful look at the issue of abortion through the struggles of a young mother named Stacy.
[ Read More
]
The sanctity of human life is a heavily debated topic in our society. However, the real issue is not “choice”, but instead “the origin of life”. According to Acts 17:25, God is the one who gives life and breath to everything. Each life has a purpose and worth beyond measure, because he or she was lovingly created by our Heavenly Father. Defend the powerless and speak for those who have no voice. Share this vitally important message on Sanctity of Life Sunday or anytime that you are preaching on the topics of right to life, abortion, the pro-life movement, or the sanctity of life.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments