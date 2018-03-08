Sermon Illustrations
How a Chicago Church Empowers People through Work
Here's one positive story about how a church got creative to minister to the needs of its community. After purchasing an abandoned, run-down pool hall in Chicago's South Side, Living Hope Church began massive renovations, engaging a range of help, including church members, volunteer construction workers, generous ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments