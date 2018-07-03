HBO Host John Oliver Struggles with Tragedy and God's Will

illustration

Average Rating: [see ratings/reviews]

John Oliver, the host of the satirical news show, HBO's Last Week Tonight, was interviewed by Terri Gross on Fresh Air. Gross asked, "Did you go to church a lot when you were growing up?" Oliver responded:

I did until I was, like, 11 or 12, and I just didn't believe in it. There were too many … there were some bad things happening then and I just didn't care. I just didn't feel like there were any answers I liked coming from the church I went to … There were kids at school who died and my uncle dying was really devastating to me, and I just didn't feel like … when you ask like a hard question and you were kind of brushed off with, "Well, you know, it's God's will." That kind of knocked me out. If that's true then I want nothing to do with this. But you just can't say that it's God's will for these kids at school dying for no reason. That's just not a good enough answer. You've got to wrestle with it a bit more than that.

Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Kentucky: source: "John Oliver Finds Humor In The News No One Wants To Hear About," NPR Fresh Air (3-7-18)