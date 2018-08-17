Food Critic Can't Get Invite to Fancy Restaurant

Related Sermon Illustrations

Getting Rid of the 'Kicker' In the Good News I once asked a Jewish friend to forgive the church and me for [how the church has sometimes hurt] Jews in the name of Christ. I waited for him to tell me to get lost or, maybe, to ... [ Read More ]

Fan Buys World Series Tickets for $9 The World Series, one of the most coveted sporting events to attend in the world, ordinarily fetches a high price per ticket. Often, "standing room only" tickets can go for hundreds ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media It’s so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it’s easy for people to get “lost in the crowd” and never really get connected. That’s where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ. [ Read More ]

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media It’s so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it’s easy for people to get “lost in the crowd” and never really get connected. That’s where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ. [ Read More ]

More videos